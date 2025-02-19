The Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) will continue its quarterly lunch-and-learn webinar series with a special session focused on the effects of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) beyond the farm. The webinar, scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2025, at noon (Eastern), will feature experts from the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources discussing the disease’s impact on both wild birds and human health.

The one-hour session is free to the public and will be accessible via Microsoft Teams. A recording will be made available on BOAH’s YouTube channel at a later date. Veterinarians and registered veterinary technicians who participate can earn one hour of continuing education credit.

Key speakers include Eli Fleace, Fish and Wildlife Health Biologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who will provide insights into how HPAI is affecting wild bird populations in Indiana and beyond. Additionally, Dr. Eric Hawkins, state epidemiologist, and Dr. Jennifer Brown, state public health veterinarian, both from the Indiana Department of Health, will share important information on HPAI and its implications for human health.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions regarding human health or wild birds before the event by emailing animalhealth@boah.in.gov.

For more details and to register for the webinar, visit the Indiana State Board of Animal Health’s website at www.in.gov/boah.