The Mitchell Opera House is alerting patrons to an increase in fraudulent ticket sales appearing on third-party websites. Officials urge attendees to purchase tickets only through the venue’s official website, mitchelloperahouse.com, to avoid scams.

The historic venue, located at 217 N 7th St, Mitchell, IN, serves as a key cultural hub in Lawrence County, hosting concerts, movie screenings, and community events. Originally built in 1906 and fully restored in 2015, the Opera House remains a popular destination for live entertainment.

To ensure ticket authenticity, the Opera House advises customers to always verify purchases through its official channels. Any updates regarding ticket sales will be posted on the venue’s website and social media pages.

For additional information, patrons can contact the Opera House at (812) 849-4447 or visit their Facebook page.