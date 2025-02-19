The Paoli Redevelopment Commission has been awarded a grant from Indiana University’s Center for Rural Engagement’s Rural Placemaking Studio. This grant will fund schematic design services aimed at revitalizing the vacant lot on the southeast corner of Paoli’s historic town square.

This initiative is a collaborative effort with the local Main Street organization, Possibilities in Paoli. The commission also acknowledged the significant contributions of Brandon Query to the project.

In the coming months, community planning sessions will be scheduled to gather public input on the development of this public space. The Rural Placemaking Studio connects Indiana University faculty and students with rural communities to develop vibrant, accessible public places. It is designed for communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer, with a preference for those within a 90-mile radius of Bloomington.

Paoli, the county seat of Orange County, Indiana, is known for its historic district, which includes notable examples of Greek Revival, Italianate, and Queen Anne architecture. The town square is a focal point of community life, and this project aims to enhance its appeal and functionality.

The IU Center for Rural Engagement’s Rural Placemaking Studio partners with local communities to provide technical assistance and design expertise for placemaking projects in public spaces. This collaboration with Paoli is expected to bring new vitality to the town square, reflecting the community’s vision and needs.

Further updates will be provided as the project progresses and community planning sessions are scheduled.