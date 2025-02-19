A bill that would impose criminal penalties on individuals sleeping on state-owned property has moved forward in the Indiana legislature despite strong opposition from advocacy groups and community members. House Bill 1662, which seeks to prohibit street camping, passed out of committee on Monday and will now proceed to a full House vote. The proposal has ignited a heated debate over homelessness, public safety, and local government authority.

The legislation, authored by Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), aims to address homelessness through stricter enforcement, requiring law enforcement to issue warnings to individuals found sleeping on public property. If they do not relocate within 24 hours, they could face a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Davis argues the measure is necessary to maintain public spaces and provide a structured approach to addressing homelessness, asserting that local governments and police departments have failed to adequately handle the issue.

Critics, however, contend that the bill criminalizes homelessness without offering meaningful solutions. Opponents argue that penalizing individuals for being unsheltered would only exacerbate existing challenges, making it even harder for them to secure housing or employment. Many advocacy organizations have called for increased investment in affordable housing and support services rather than punitive measures.

Organizations like Prosperity Indiana and the Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute have voiced strong opposition, proposing amendments that would shift the bill’s focus toward data-sharing among state agencies and funding for local police programs to assist homeless individuals. These amendments were ultimately rejected.

Law enforcement representatives have also raised concerns, warning that jails lack the capacity and resources to handle an influx of individuals penalized under the law. Some have noted that an increase in jail populations could further strain mental health services within county detention centers.

The bill mirrors model legislation backed by the Cicero Institute, a Texas-based policy organization that has supported similar laws in other states. Supporters of HB 1662 argue that unsheltered homelessness poses health and safety risks and that stronger enforcement is necessary to encourage individuals to seek help. They maintain that the goal is not to increase arrests but to create an environment where intervention leads to services and shelter.

Opponents counter that the bill removes local control by preventing municipalities from overriding the legislation. Some community members worry that nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups could end up covering fines imposed on unsheltered individuals, diverting resources away from direct assistance programs.

The debate over HB 1662 underscores broader issues surrounding homelessness in Indiana. According to the Indiana Public Policy Institute, over 6,000 people were identified as experiencing homelessness in the state in 2023. Advocates stress that a lack of affordable housing and support services is the root cause of the crisis and argue that punitive approaches do not address the underlying issues.

The measure now moves to the full House for a vote, with opponents vowing to continue their efforts to block its passage. If approved, HB 1662 will face additional scrutiny in the Senate before potentially becoming law.