On March 1, 2025, at 10:22 a.m. Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance in the 200 block of West Vine Street in Patoka. Multiple law enforcement officers from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and Princeton Police Department were dispatched to the scene. Upon arriving on the scene Deputy Quinten Might met 31-year-old Frankie Doughty of Princeton in front of the residence. While speaking with Mr. Doughty he voluntarily surrendered to Deputy Might. At that point Deputy Might placed Mr. Doughty into custody and then made contact with a victim in the disturbance. Upon speaking with the victim Deputy Might contacted detectives with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office and they began a thorough investigation into the incident.



At the conclusion of their investigation Mr. Doughty was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with:



Battery-Serious Bodily Injury

Battery- W/ Prior Conviction

Battery- In Presence of a Child

Intimidation With a Deadly Weapon

Strangulation

Interference With the Reporting of a Crime.



This is an active and ongoing investigation.



Arresting Officer Deputy Quinten Might

Assisting Officers were Deputies Bryan Small, Jennifer Loesch, and Sgt. Roger Ballard. Also assisting in this investigation were Princeton Officers Craig Zurliene, Brandt George, and Jordan Smith.