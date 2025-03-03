On March 1, 2025, at 4:34 p.m. Gibson County Deputy Eric Powell conducted a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Avenger for speeding on Warrenton Road near County Road 200 East. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Powell identified the driver as 38 year old Scott Mercer of Sturgis, Kentucky. During the traffic stop Sgt. Loren Barchett and his K9 partner Duke arrived on scene and performed a free air sniff around the vehicle. At that point a search of the vehicle was conducted where a firearm and multiple drugs were discovered. At the conclusion of the roadside investigation Mr. Mercer was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with 2 Counts of Possession of a Schedule Drug, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.



Officers Assisting Deputy Powell in his investigation were Deputies Wes Baumgart, Shawn Holmes, Sgt. Loren Barchett, and K9 Duke. Also assisting in this investigation was Haubstadt Officer Bryan Munnier.