Alan L. Kunkel, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Alan was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 15, 1941, to Felix G. and Frances M. (Bohro) Kunkel. He married Brenda S. Stillwell on July 2, 1966, in St. Joseph Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2022. They were married for 55 years.

He was a 1959 graduate from Jasper High School. After graduating with his bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University, he served in the National Guard.

Kunkel Insurance began in 1931. Alan followed in his parents’ footsteps and joined the agency in 1964. He worked as an Insurance Agent alongside his wife until 2017 following a health condition that forced him to retire. He then passed the torch to his two children who carry on the family legacy.

He was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Jasper Knights of Columbus, Quail Unlimited, and the American Legion Post #147.

Alan loved spending time with his wife. The two were inseparable. He was an avid history buff and loved to read. He collected rare single malt scotch from around the world. He enjoyed worldwide traveling with his wife, golfing, fishing, hunting, forestry, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Alan is survived by one daughter; Nanette (Tom) Parsons, and one son; Richard Kunkel, two grandchildren; Anastasia (Nick) Rust and Kennedy Kunkel, along with three great-grandchildren; Theodore, Rory, and Sadie Rust, caregiver; Cheryl Chapman, and five nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Richard and James Kunkel and sister, Ruth Ann Hynes.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan L. Kunkel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper. A second visitation will be held on Saturday March 8, from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Dubois County Foundation or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com