On February 28, 2025, at 10:58 p.m. Gibson County Deputies Eric Powell and Shawn Holmes conducted a traffic stop on a White Volkswagen after observing erratic driving behavior on US 41 near State Road 168. Upon stopping the vehicle on State Road 168 just west of Casey’s General Store, Deputy Powell identified the driver as 29-year-old Eden Pellacer of Mount Carmel. Upon speaking with Ms. Pellacer, Deputy Holmes detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver. At that point he began a roadside DUI investigation. Once the investigation was completed, Deputy Holmes placed Ms. Pellacer into custody and transported her to the Gibson County Jail where she was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, an A Misdemeanor.



Deputy Holmes was assisted in his investigation by Deputies Eric Powell, Wyatt Hunt, and Levi Sims. Also assisting were Fort Branch Officer Lewis Jerrell and Haubstadt Officer Bryan Munnier.