Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce the appointment of Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN as its new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), effective Sunday, March 2, 2025. A Washington native who was born at DCH, Bedwell brings a deep sense of community pride and an extensive background in nursing leadership to her new role.

“We are thrilled to have Jenna step into the position of CNO,” said April Settles, Chief Financial Officer at DCH. “Her ability to combine her clinical expertise with compassionate leadership sets the tone for continued progress at our hospital. Jenna’s commitment to quality care and her deep ties to the community will help us advance toward our goal of becoming a five-star hospital.”

Bedwell’s journey at DCH began after serving as a Critical Care Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Upon her return to DCH, she held positions that spanned clinical and administrative leadership, including Interim CNO and Practice Administrator overseeing primary care and pediatric clinics, as well as Quick Care services.

A Hometown Leader

Rooted in Washington : Born at DCH, raised locally, and a 2016 graduate of Washington High School.

: Born at DCH, raised locally, and a 2016 graduate of Washington High School. Academic Excellence : Earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Indiana in 2020 and her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University in 2021.

: Earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Southern Indiana in 2020 and her Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University in 2021. Community Involvement: Bedwell has coached youth basketball and soccer, and she received the Custom Learning Systems Motivating Administrator Award in 2024 for her commitment to innovative healthcare leadership.

“I’m honored and excited to serve the hospital and community that supported me throughout my life,” Bedwell said. “DCH has always felt like home, and I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff and providers to uphold the highest standards of patient care. Together, we’ll continue our journey to make DCH a five-star hospital for everyone we serve.”

As CNO, Bedwell will oversee all nursing operations and clinical services, ensuring that DCH remains on the forefront of patient safety, quality care, and staff development. She will also work closely with senior leadership to advance strategic initiatives that benefit both patients and healthcare professionals across the region.

For more information about Daviess Community Hospital and its services, please visit www.dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.