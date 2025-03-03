Jasper Arts’ 22nd annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival will once again be held at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546) on Saturday, May 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Chalk Walk 2025 will see the return of crowd favorites such as balloon art, caricature drawings, bounce houses for children,t-shirt tie-dyeing and of course, CHALKING on the sidewalks of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center!

New this year, Jasper Arts is celebrating being part of the community for 50 years throughout 2025 and thanks to a generous donation, Chalk Walk is joining in the celebration by bringing a very unique, interactive musical performance in which families will want to be sure to participate! It’ll be complete with loud and raucous, giant musical instruments that you will only see with…SQUONK! As Squonk’s website (www.squonk.org) states, “…Our outdoor spectacles fuse fantastical visual design, playful staging, and high-energy original music. And we are thrilled to bring joy to public spaces where everyone can celebrate together.Squonk will perform and interact with the audience on the northwest portion of the cultural center parking lot. In case of inclement weather, they will move into the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s spacious Atrium to share their indoor musical fun!

HOW TO REGISTER AS A FOOD TRUCK AND FOOD VENDOR:

Food trucks and non-profit organizations are invited to participate as Food Vendors. A reminder: If a tent is used, it must meet state Fire Marshal codes and any food vendor must have all appropriate City registrations and licenses up to date and on file with the City of Jasper.

The fee for the outdoor food booth space is $25. Anyone interested in applying to become a food vendor at the Chalk Walk may fill out the form at www.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk or call Eric Herndon, Chalk Walk Event Coordinator at 812-482-3070.

As always. Participants may register online by visitingwww.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk. Register before the early bird deadline of April 20to receive a free 2024 Chalk Walk tshirt! For those who miss the deadline, t-shirts will be available at the Chalk Walk for $10.

The annual Chalk Walk is supported by many local businesses and individuals, includingPapa John’s Pizza of Jasper, Walmart-Jasper, Meyer Distributing Incorporated, Hoosier Hills Credit Union and others.

Additional information about the Chalk Walk Arts Festival and vendor forms can be found on the Chalk Walk page of the Arts website atwww.jasperarts.org/chalkwalk

Jasper Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana,and the National Endowment for the Arts. Jasper Arts is also a Kennedy Center Partner in Education and provides arts education programming to local schools.