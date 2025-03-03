In a significant shift for its communication platforms, Microsoft has announced plans to shut down Skype, the pioneering video calling and messaging service that has connected millions of users worldwide for nearly two decades.

The retirement, scheduled for May, marks the end of an era for the platform that helped popularize internet calling. Microsoft will redirect Skype’s user base to Teams, its more comprehensive collaboration tool that has gained substantial traction in recent years, particularly in business environments.

Microsoft has assured users they can transfer their existing Skype accounts to Teams, where they’ll find familiar functionality alongside enhanced features. The transition represents Microsoft’s strategic consolidation of its communication tools under the Teams umbrella.

A senior Microsoft executive acknowledged Skype’s historical significance, noting its influential role in reshaping modern digital communications and facilitating countless personal and professional connections since its launch in 2003.

The move follows years of Microsoft gradually shifting focus to Teams, which has evolved from primarily a workplace tool to include more consumer-friendly features. Industry analysts view this as the final step in a long-planned migration strategy that began when Microsoft acquired Skype for $8.5 billion in 2011.

For many users who relied on Skype for international calls and video chats before the proliferation of smartphone apps, the retirement marks the end of a service that helped bridge global distances during the early days of internet communication.