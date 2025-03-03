The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced plans to close the bridges carrying Wyndotte Cave Road over Interstate 64 beginning Monday, March 10, 2025, or shortly thereafter.

The bridges, which are owned and maintained by INDOT and not classified as County assets, will be closed as part of a state transportation project. Details about the duration of the closure and the specific nature of the work have not yet been released.

County officials have indicated they have limited information regarding the project’s scope or timeline. All inquiries about the planned closure should be directed to INDOT.

Motorists who regularly use these bridges are advised to plan alternate routes and stay updated through INDOT’s official communication channels for the most current information on the closure dates and detour options.