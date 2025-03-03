State authorities have recently posted new speed limit signs along State Route 261, introducing reduced speeds during school hours. The updated regulations now require drivers to slow to 25 mph on school days between 7-9 a.m. and 2-4:30 p.m.

The busy thoroughfare experiences significant traffic during morning and afternoon hours, coinciding with school arrival and dismissal times. Officials implemented these changes to enhance safety for students and pedestrians in the area.

Law enforcement encourages all motorists to comply with the new speed restrictions. The reduced limits are specifically designed to protect children during peak school traffic periods when pedestrian activity is highest near the roadway.