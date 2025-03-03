The Dubois County Democratic Party has announced new leadership, signaling a commitment to progress and community advocacy.

Dennis Tedrow has been elected as Chair, with Jenna Bieker-Jones as Vice-Chair, making them the youngest to hold these positions in the party’s history. Tedrow and Bieker-Jones bring fresh perspectives and energy to the organization, aiming to foster civic engagement and local involvement.

They are joined by Robert Mueller-Albrecht, who will serve as Secretary, utilizing his organizational and marketing expertise, and Brenda Gramelspacher, an experienced financial manager, as Treasurer.

The party looks forward to working with the community to advance shared goals and values.

Be sure to follow the Dubois County Democrats on Facebook for more information and to stay updated on all the latest happenings.