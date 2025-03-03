The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a recent scam that resulted in a significant financial loss for a local individual. The victim reported that upon logging into their computer, they encountered a flashing message accompanied by a phone number purportedly offering technical support. After dialing the provided number, the individual was informed that their checking account had been compromised. The scammer instructed the victim to withdraw all funds from their checking account and deposit them into a Bitcoin machine, promising that the money would be returned the following day. Trusting this guidance, the victim withdrew the funds, deposited them into two separate Bitcoin machines, and, while remaining on the phone with the scammer, provided the necessary serial numbers and codes. This allowed the scammer to access and steal the deposited Bitcoin.

In light of this incident, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of safeguarding personal and banking information. They advise residents to refrain from sharing such details over the phone and recommend immediately disconnecting any suspicious calls. Before taking any financial action based on unsolicited advice, individuals are urged to consult with family members or contact law enforcement for guidance.

For assistance or to report potential scams, residents can reach the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office at 812-482-3522.