Jeremy Allen “Tardy” Foll, 49, of Ferdinand passed away at his home on February 27, 2025. Jeremy was born on July 7, 1975 in Huntingburg to Stanley and Mary (Egloff) Foll. He was united in marriage to Amanda Sipes on May 28, 2022 at Stoll’s Lake View in Loogootee.

Jeremy was employed at Meyer Distributing. He was a member of The American Patriot Vanguard Motorcycle Club. Jeremy enjoyed camping, traveling, playing pool, cooking, bar-b-que, and riding and working on motorcycles. He loved spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Foll, his mother and step-father, Mary and Tom Schneider of Schnellville, children, Logan Foll of Birdseye, Hunter, Landen, and Bentley Foll of Shoals, Joseph and Grayson Hodson of Ferdinand. Two bonus sons, Brandon Mehringer of Loogootee and Brent Wininger of Dubois. One brother, Adam (Tara) Foll of Ferdinand, one sister, Sue Lynn Kitterman of Jasper, a step-brother, Tom (Lindsey) Schneider of Bowling Green. Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Foll, grandparents, Hilbert and Irene Egloff and Stanislaw and Zuzanna Foll.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday March 7th at 7:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial and a private graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville.

