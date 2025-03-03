Geoforce Utility Technologies is set to commence utility pole inspections for Dubois Rural Electric Cooperative (REC) starting tomorrow Monday, March 3. The inspections will span several months and cover the areas of Birdseye, Mentor, Wickliffe, Eckerty, Taswell, West Fork, Mifflin, and Sulphur.

The inspection process involves excavating around the base of most poles to assess below the ground line and drilling into the pole to evaluate its internal integrity. This preventive maintenance program is essential to ensure the safety and reliability of the distribution system.

Residents with questions or concerns as crews operate in these areas are encouraged to contact Dubois REC. Inquiries can be directed to Wes Weyer at the Dubois REC office by calling 812-482-5454.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the office located at 1400 Energy Drive, Jasper, IN 47546, during business hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.