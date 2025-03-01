The Friends of the Ferdinand Library are hosting their March 2025 Monthly Book Sale next weekend.

The Book Sale will be held on Saturday, March 8th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, and the sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This March sale will feature tables of landscaping and gardening books for the upcoming spring weather, books about Ireland, taking place in Ireland, or written by Irish authors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and a variety of new additions to the classics genre section.

There is also a special table of jigsaw puzzles priced at $.50 each or 3 for $1, as well as a table of audio books filled with favorite authors such as Steve Berry, Janet Evanovich, Dan Brown, and others, free for the taking.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs, and puzzles are always welcomed by the Friends and can be donated in a bin located at the back of the library near the basement door. The friends are especially seeking donations of children’s books as these are one of the most shopped for out of their selection. They cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, magazines, or outdated informational books. They would also appreciate not including musty, dusty, smoky, rodent-chewed, or stained books in your donations.

Those who are members of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library will have access to the sale on Friday, March 7th, from 3:30 to 4:30 PM before Saturday’s sale. Membership pamphlets can be found at the library’s main desk and the cost is $10 per year to join.

The Friends would also like to note they will be participating in the Ferdinand Town Yard Sale by being open

Friday, April 4th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and Saturday, April 5th, from 10 AM to noon. Their usual April sale will still be held on Saturday, April 12th, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

To keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library, visit their Facebook page where posts of newly-donated items regularly appear on the page.