Vincennes University has recently announced they will be recognizing former Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb with an honorary doctorate in public service. The VU Board of Trustees approved the honor during its meeting in French Lick on Tuesday, February 25th.

The honorary doctorate will be conferred upon Holcomb during the VU Spring Commencement on Saturday, May 3rd, on the Vincennes Campus in the P.E. Complex.

Holcomb’s career reflects his dedication to making Indiana a great place to live, work, and grow.

He was elected Indiana’s 51st governor in 2016 and quickly focused on strengthening the state’s economy, infrastructure, education, workforce training, public health, and government efficiency. Under Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana saw record job commitments, the highest average hourly wage for new jobs in state history, a tripling of foreign direct investment, and the opening of new overseas markets for Hoosier-made goods. The International Center named him International Citizen of the Year in 2018 for his efforts in expanding Indiana’s global presence.

Holcomb launched the Next Level Roads program, which became the country’s only fully funded long-term infrastructure initiative, and secured additional funding through the Indiana Toll Road. His Next Level Jobs program helped over 10,000 Hoosiers gain job training. At the same time, he invested $1.2 billion in new dollars for K-12 education, expanded opportunities in computer science and pre-K, and assisted local school districts in increasing teacher compensation. These efforts contributed to his receiving the 2019 Mira Trailblazer Award for his impact on Indiana’s workforce and tech industry.

Holcomb’s administration focused on improving public health by creating the Office of Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement, which helped reduce overdose deaths and expand treatment access. His effectiveness in addressing the state’s opioid and addiction crises earned him the Richard M. Fairbanks Circle of Hope Award in 2019. His leadership also led to declines in Indiana’s infant mortality rates, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic showcased his commitment to Hoosiers’ health and economic stability.

Holcomb is a graduate of Pike High School in Indianapolis and Hanover College. He is a former state chairman of the Indiana Republican Party and a member of the Indiana Farm Bureau, the National Federation of Independent Business, the Indianapolis WWII Round Table, the American Legion, Post 777, and is a board member of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.