Spectrum recently announced a commitment of $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education in 2025, raising its total investment in the program to more than $11 million since 2017.

Spectrum Digital Education distributes grants to nonprofits that create opportunities for community members by expanding access to digital tools, skills training, and resources. Nonprofit organizations can apply for a grant from March 3 at 9 AM ET through March 28 at 5 PM ET.

Spectrum Digital Education partners with nonprofits across the Company’s 41-state service area that share a common mission of leveraging connectivity to create personal, professional and educational opportunities for unserved and underserved individuals. In addition to programs that put devices into the hands of those that need them, Spectrum Digital Education funds initiatives that teach community members how they can use connected devices to improve their lives.

To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities within Spectrum’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants.