Harley “Eddie” Hammond, 95, of English, Indiana, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025, at his home in English, Indiana.

Pap, as he was known to those who loved him, lived 95 years on his own terms, charming the ladies, stirring up mischief, and keeping people on their toes until his very last breath. If you ever met Pap, you probably walked away with a story—sometimes one he told, sometimes one you lived through together, and occasionally one you needed time to recover from.

Born in Mifflin IN, Pap learned early that life was meant to be lived, and he wasn’t going to waste a second of it. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, an experience that shaped him, tested him, and (knowing Pap) likely got him into a little trouble along the way.

Life after service wasn’t always easy, and Pap made his fair share of mistakes. He had his flaws, some that left lasting marks on relationships, and he carried the weight of those choices in ways he didn’t always speak about. But if there’s one thing about Pap, it’s that he never let the past define him. He lived, he learned (sometimes the hard way), and he never stopped showing up for the people who meant the most to him.

Pap wore many hats throughout his life—some official, some self-appointed. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, VFW post 6160, and American Legion post 133. He proudly served as County commissioner, Patoka Lake water board, Commander of VFW post 6160, Chaplin of VFW post 6160, Veteran’s service officer, English town Marshall, Forman for the Railroad, Mulzer crushed stone, Gibson Co coal miner, and a jailer for Crawford county, a job that, To his surprise and some well-planned mischief from his grandson and a very helpful dispatcher, once landed him locked in jail cell of his own. In his later years, he leaned into what he did best—storytelling, laughter, and a little bit of harmless troublemaking.

Pap had a way of keeping things interesting. He could talk his way into just about anything and, more impressively, talk his way out of it. Whether his stories were entirely factual was beside the point—if you were lucky enough to hear one, you were better for it.

He leaves behind, daughter Tina Carter, Grandchildren Chrissie (Jake) Lamar, Jimmy Carter, Joe (Alex) Carter, Great Grandchildren Parker, Marcianna, Kaley, Case, Alex, Wes, Keagan, Ian, Kaycee, Bentley, and Kinley, and 9 Great Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A family that loved him deeply, forgave him freely, and never stopped laughing with (or at) him. He was preceded in death by his Children Cathy Wrightsman, David “Bud” Hammond, Parents Harmon and Ernel Hammond, Siblings Harold Hammond, Milburn Hammond, Violet Hartley, Mabel Polen, Macel Mitchell, James Lemmon, Helen Morgan, Nadine Woodard, and Vena Denala-Hammond. Who are probably welcoming him with open arms and an exasperated shake of the head.

A celebration of Pap’s life will be held in private for close family where stories will be shared, laughs will be had, and his legacy will live on exactly as he would have wanted—full of truth, humor, and just a little bit of chaos.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you swap a tall tale, forgive an old grudge, and live life like you mean it.

