The Young Adult Initiative of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology invites young adults ages 18-35 to a one-day pilgrimage on Saturday, March 29th, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey. The event, held in honor of the Jubilee Year of Hope, offers young adults a day of prayer, fellowship, and spiritual renewal.

The pilgrimage begins at 9:30 AM and concludes at 5 PM Central Time, with an optional morning gathering at 8:30 AM.

Highlights of the day include:

A prayer walk on the Saint Meinrad campus

A talk by Fr. Christian Raab, OSB, titled “The Roots and Fruits of a Jubilee Year”

Stations of the Cross (optional)

Holy Hour with confessions

Mass

The opportunity to obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence.

The cost to attend is $15, which includes lunch. Limited scholarships available for those who need financial assistance to attend.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/youth/young-adult-initiative/young-adult-pilgrimage/ or contact Molly Boeglin at yai@saintmeinrad.edu.

As a designated Holy Place for the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, Saint Meinrad offers pilgrims an opportunity to deepen their faith during this time.