Latest News

One-Day Young Adult Pilgrimage to be Held at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Honor Flight Southern Indiana Requesting Public’s Help for Upcoming May Flight Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery Exhibiting Two Monks Works Flourishing Ferdinand Continues Planning and Encourages Public Input Precautionary Boil Advisory Issued for Daviess County Rural Water Customers

The Young Adult Initiative of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology invites young adults ages 18-35 to a one-day pilgrimage on Saturday, March 29th, at Saint Meinrad Archabbey. The event, held in honor of the Jubilee Year of Hope, offers young adults a day of prayer, fellowship, and spiritual renewal.

The pilgrimage begins at 9:30 AM and concludes at 5 PM Central Time, with an optional morning gathering at 8:30 AM.

Highlights of the day include:

  • A prayer walk on the Saint Meinrad campus
  • A talk by Fr. Christian Raab, OSB, titled “The Roots and Fruits of a Jubilee Year”
  • Stations of the Cross (optional)
  • Holy Hour with confessions
  • Mass
  • The opportunity to obtain a Jubilee Year plenary indulgence.

The cost to attend is $15, which includes lunch. Limited scholarships available for those who need financial assistance to attend.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/youth/young-adult-initiative/young-adult-pilgrimage/ or contact Molly Boeglin at yai@saintmeinrad.edu. 

As a designated Holy Place for the 2025 Jubilee Year of Hope, Saint Meinrad offers pilgrims an opportunity to deepen their faith during this time.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post