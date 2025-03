The Jasper Wildcats take on the Bedford North Lawrence Stars in Week 14 the 2024-2025 Indiana High School Basketball Season.

This is the last game that 18 WJTS will record this season as the Wildcats head into IHSAA sectionals.

Play-by-Play: Craig Schneider

Color Analyst: Jason Stamm

Camera: Jeremy Markos

https://youtu.be/O9Fz7ED3_sE