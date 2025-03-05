Latest News

The Indiana Education Scholarship Account is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year from Hoosier parents of children with disabilities.

INESA scholarship funding provides eligible students (K-12) access to the educational environment that best meets their learning needs, such as private education, at-home learning, and other non-public educational settings that qualify.

Parents can use INESA dollars for a variety of qualified expenses for educational support, such as tuition and fees, transportation costs, occupational therapy, tutoring, vocational and life-skills courses, extra-curricular programs, and more.

The deadline to apply is September 1st, 2025. For more information about the Indiana Education Scholarship Account, or to apply, visit in.gov/tos/inesa.

On By Celia Neukam

