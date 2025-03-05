The Astra Theatre will be welcoming Lee Hardin for an established comedic act that is clean and family-friendly, on Saturday, April 19th. Doors will open at 7:30 PM with comedian Kari Jones starting the evening at 8 PM and Hardin taking to the stage.

Lee Hardin has been touring the country, telling relatable jokes and stories that usually end in his own embarrassment. Over the years, Hardin has been able to share the stage with comedians like Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton, & Nate Bargatze. In 2019, his comedy special, “Not Quite a Grown-Up” was released on DryBar Comedy. Hardin also made his television debut on The Mike Huckabee Show, where he also performs regularly as the warm-up act.

Reserved seating tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, and are priced at $15 for the balcony, $20 for the main floor, and $25 for the front rows of the main floor.