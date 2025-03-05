Nurse Practitioner Kristi Kingsley has joined the staff at Memorial Wound Care in Huntingburg, Indiana. The addition of Kingsley to the staff allows for expanded availability for the care of non-podiatry wounds in the local area.

Kingsley received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana State University, and has been serving the community through Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center over the past eight years. She is trauma certified and has experience in the emergency department, critical care, and intensive care.

Memorial Wound Care, located at 507 East 19th Street in Huntingburg, has a team of providers and nurses dedicated and specialized in wound care who work together to provide holistic treatment for patients. Types of wounds treated include pressure ulcers, non-healing surgical incisions, wounds from trauma or injury, and burns. The team works toward rapid healing and prevention through a program which includes assessment to determine the cause and appropriate plan of action, evaluation of contributing factors, and education of proper wound care and prevention techniques. Treatment services include removal of dead, damaged, or infected tissue via multiple approaches, compression therapy, negative pressure therapy, use of bio-engineered skin substitutes, and non-invasive testing to measure the amount of oxygen in the skin.

While a provider’s referral is not necessary, appointments are required. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call Memorial Wound Care at (812) 683-1891.