The Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) has announced they are indefinitely pausing three statewide conservation programs due to recent funding freezes and delays from executive orders issued by the Trump administration.

Beginning this week, all staff associated with the Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative (CCSI), Resilient Indiana (RITA), and Urban Soil Health (USH) programs have been furloughed. These closures negatively impact the conservation delivery system that farmers, foresters, ranchers, and urban growers rely upon.

The federal funding freezes have also led to staff layoffs and program suspensions at agencies and organizations across the nation, according to the National Association of Conservation Districts.

These impacted programs in Indiana – CCSI, RITA, USH – provide critical outreach, technical assistance, and training to support conservation practices that protect soil health and water quality, and ensure agricultural sustainability across the state.

In 2024, CCSI staff participated materially in over 100 events reaching 11,500 farmers and landowners. The seven RITA technicians hired last year were able to expand into 44 Indiana counties and participate in 136 field days and training events. USH staff supported local SWCD Working Groups in 40 Indiana counties and participated in 150 events reaching over 5,000 stakeholders and farmers.

With these programs now suspended, their customers and partners will face significant disruptions in their ability to access the resources and training necessary to advance effective stewardship of natural resources and on-farm sustainability.

IASWCD is still awaiting a clear timeline or guarantee regarding the resumption of funding for these programs, making it difficult to predict if or when they will reopen. They have submitted the required forms and reports on expended funds per the federal agreements and are currently awaiting reimbursement of more than $400,000. As the situation evolves, IASWCD will continue to work closely with stakeholders and partners to advocate for the return of these vital conservation initiatives.