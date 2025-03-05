The Martin County Alliance is inviting the community to its Annual Dinner on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds and Events Center in Loogootee. This year’s theme, “Spring into Growth,” will feature guest speaker Denny Spinner, Executive Director of the Center for Rural Engagement.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner catered by Carla’s Catering and a live auction. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at German American Bank, Crane Credit Union, or the Martin County Alliance office.