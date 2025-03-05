Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders on Tuesday impacting transgender individuals in the state. The first order bans transgender women and girls from participating in women’s or girls’ sports at Indiana schools. The second order mandates that state agencies recognize only two genders—male and female—affecting documents like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

Advocacy groups have criticized the orders, arguing they marginalize transgender Hoosiers and could lead to discrimination. Meanwhile, Indiana lawmakers are considering other key issues, including property tax relief, teacher pay increases, and a proposal to make school board elections partisan.

These actions contribute to the broader national debate on gender identity and transgender rights.