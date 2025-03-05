This Registered Dietitian Day (March 12), Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) proudly recognizes Paige Schaefer, MS, RDN, LD, for her dedication to improving patient health through expert nutrition guidance. As a Clinical Registered Dietitian at DCH, Paige combines her love for food and science to provide evidence-based, compassionate care to both inpatients and outpatients.

A Passion for Nutrition and Patient Care

Paige’s journey to becoming a dietitian started with a deep appreciation for food and its impact on health.

“I’ve always loved cooking and the joy that food brings to people,” she shared. “Nutrition is fascinating because what we eat directly affects our health, energy, and well-being. Helping others make informed food choices is incredibly rewarding.”

Paige holds a Master of Science in Dietetics from Indiana State University and a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics with a minor in Food Management from Ball State University. Since joining Daviess Community Hospital in 2023, she has worked closely with patients to develop personalized nutrition care plans, manage therapeutic diets, and educate both patients and healthcare teams on the critical role of nutrition in managing chronic conditions.

Making Nutrition Understandable and Accessible

One of Paige’s key focuses is helping patients and the community understand how small, practical changes in their diet can lead to long-term health benefits. Whether it’s decoding nutrition labels, managing portion sizes, or choosing balanced meals, she believes nutrition doesn’t have to be complicated.

Her top three tips for healthier eating?

Eat something in the morning. Even a small breakfast jumpstarts your metabolism and boosts energy. Learn to read food labels. Knowing what’s in your food helps you make better choices. Be consistent, not perfect. Small, sustainable changes lead to lasting success.

More Than a Career – A Calling

For Paige, being a dietitian isn’t just a job—it’s a passion.

“I’ve seen firsthand how good nutrition can transform lives—including my own,” she said. “Food is often overlooked as a form of medicine, but it plays a crucial role in healing and overall health.”

Beyond her work at DCH, Paige enjoys creating miniature clay art and earrings, a hobby that reflects her attention to detail and patience—qualities that also define her approach to nutrition. She lives in Washington, IN, with her significant other, Aaron, and their two cats, Oscar and Milo.

Celebrating the Role of Registered Dietitians

Registered Dietitian Day serves as a reminder of the essential role dietitians play in healthcare. Daviess Community Hospital is proud to have Paige Schaefer on the team, making nutrition more accessible, practical, and impactful for patients and the community.

Join us in celebrating Paige and all Registered Dietitians for their commitment to improving health through the power of food!

For more information on nutrition services at Daviess Community Hospital, visit dchosp.org or call (812) 254-2760.