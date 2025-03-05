Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand is accepting teams for the Backyard BBQ contest scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Ferdinand Community Center.

Entry fee for applicants is $25. BBQ categories include Chicken, Ribs, Pulled Pork, & Brisket. Overall winner will take home $500 and overall runner-up will win $250. Prizes will be awarded for the winner of each category.

For more information, or to download the registration form, you can visit www.ferdinandheimatfest.com or check out their Facebook page – Ferdinand Heimatfest.

Interested groups can also contact Derek Schlachter at 812-631-8580, or djs@rdmsales.com for more information, or to sign up their teams.

Sampling will also be available from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM ET in the BBQ area.

Entry fee for individuals wishing to sample is $5.