Members of the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office recently participated in an advanced law enforcement training session focused on officer resilience and mental health. The training, hosted by the Southwest Indiana Law Enforcement Training Council, featured Josh Bitsko, a veteran officer with extensive experience in high-stakes emergency responses.

Bitsko, who was involved in critical incidents including the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas active shooter event and the University of Las Vegas shooting, provided comprehensive instruction on managing psychological challenges in law enforcement. The training addressed key areas of officer wellness, including emotional management, evidence-based coping strategies, and methods for creating healthier workplace environments.

The session emphasized techniques for handling stress both during and after critical incidents, with a focus on maintaining workforce mental health and operational effectiveness. Sheriff’s office representatives viewed the training as an essential component of their ongoing commitment to officer preparedness and community service.

The training covered strategies for minimizing internal agency stressors and equipping officers with tools to maintain psychological resilience in demanding professional situations.

For more information, contact the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 202 W. Washington Street, Rockport, IN 47635. They can be reached by phone at (812) 649-4455.