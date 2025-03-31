Exciting news is coming to Rockport City Park as plans are underway to install four state-of-the-art pickleball courts this summer. The initiative, led by Rockport Mayor Cathy Kirkpatrick, the City of Rockport, and the Association for A Better Rockport, aims to bring the fastest-growing sport in the country to the heart of the community. The courts will provide a new space for residents of all ages to stay active and connect with one another.

The project will feature professional-grade playing surfaces, safety fencing, and shaded seating areas for players and spectators. These additions will create a long-lasting recreational resource, offering a space for friendly competition, fitness, and fun for families, seniors, and athletes.

Funding for the project is already off to a strong start, with more than half of the project costs covered through initial support. However, the City of Rockport is now turning to the community to help cover the remaining costs. Through the CreatINg Places program, every dollar donated will be matched by a grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

Community members are encouraged to get involved by donating, spreading the word, or volunteering to support the project. The fundraising goal is set at $50,000, and meeting this target will unlock an additional $50,000 in matching funds. Donations can be made online, and those preferring to give offline can send cash or checks to the Association for A Better Rockport at PO Box 302, Rockport, IN 47635, or drop them off at Rockport City Hall.

For questions or more information, contact Tanna Small at 812-844-1570. To learn more about the project and how to contribute, visit the campaign’s donation page.

If successful, this project will make Rockport City Park a vibrant hub for pickleball enthusiasts and a place where the community can gather and stay active for years to come.

As of this website posting over $13,000 of the $50,000 goal has been raised with just over a month left to go. Donations will close at 1PM Eastern, 12PM Central on Wednesday, April 30th.