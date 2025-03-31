Cedar Crest Intermediate School, part of the Southeast Dubois County School Corporation, is set to receive significant playground improvements thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Dubois County Community Foundation (DCCF). The funding, provided through the CJ Gehlhausen Endowment, will go toward installing new ground covering, safety mats under the swings, and updated climbing equipment, enhancing both safety and play opportunities for students.

Located at the Bretzville Junction along Highway 162, Cedar Crest Intermediate opened its doors for the 2006-2007 school year and serves students in grades 5 and 6. The upcoming upgrades aim to create a safer, more enjoyable outdoor space, encouraging physical activity and fun for the students.

The CJ Gehlhausen Endowment was established by a local donor to support playground enhancements in unincorporated towns across Dubois County. This initiative aligns with DCCF’s ongoing mission to improve the quality of life for area residents through community-driven philanthropy.

The Dubois County Community Foundation actively supports local projects focused on education, health, and community enrichment. To learn more about DCCF or contribute to similar initiatives, visit dccommunityfoundation.org or call (812) 482-5295.

Work on the playground upgrades is expected to begin soon, with progress updates anticipated in the coming months.