Linda K. Apple, 76, of Eckerty, passed away on Friday March 28, 2025, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 21, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Orin and Evelyn (Howard) Newton.

Linda married Robert “Bob” Apple II. She was a member of the Eckerty Christian Church, where she served as a secretary for many years. Linda graduated from Birdseye High School in 1966. She then went to IUS and received her BSN in 1977 working primarily in labor, delivery, and OBGYN. Linda’s professional life was marked by her compassion and dedication. As a labor and delivery nurse, a career that lasted decades, she was privileged to bring many new lives into the world, leaving an indelible mark on the families she served in Indiana and Kentucky.

Linda was a proud member of her community, serving on various boards throughout her life. She sat on the Crawford County Health Department Board for many years and was a member of the Anderson County Fire Department Board of Directors. Linda was a founding member of the “Old Eckerty Days” festival and was honored to serve as a Grand Marshall for the parade a few years ago.

Linda was an avid Elvis fan. She loved scrapbooking, collecting Longaberger baskets, and most of all spending time with her family. Linda will be remembered for her deep sense of patriotism and love for her country. It was evident in the way she lived her life she was incredibly proud to showcase her pride for the red, white, and blue and would fly her American flag year-round. Her commitment to honoring these values was evident in everything she did.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Apple II, and her parents, Orin and Evelyn Newton.

Linda is survived by her son, Leo (Deidra Pieper) Cox, and grandson, Kenton Cox.

A Funeral service will be held on Thursday April 3, 2025, at 11:00 A.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana. Burial will follow in Bethany Union Cemetery.

Friends may visit on Wednesday April 2, 2025, from 3:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M at Denbo Funeral Home and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity in memory of Linda Apple.

