The Community Foundation of Crawford County (CFCC) has announced the addition of Kelli Slaughterback as its new Philanthropy Assistant. A lifelong resident of Crawford County, Slaughterback brings over 20 years of experience in public service, having worked extensively in the County Treasurer’s Office. Her background also includes roles in banking, nonprofit organizations, the local school corporation, and a lumber company, giving her a well-rounded understanding of community needs.

Slaughterback, who currently resides in Marengo, Indiana, is an active member of Marengo Wesleyan Church and also attends First Capital Christian Church in Corydon. She is deeply connected to the community and values her roots in Crawford County. She and her husband, Dale Slaughterback, have been married since 1990 and are the parents of Laci Lynton, a vice principal at Perry Central Elementary School. Lynton and her husband, Ryan, a worship pastor at Redemption Christian Church, reside in Leavenworth.

In her new role, Slaughterback will work closely with CFCC’s nonprofit partners and visitors, assist with social media management, and lead various events, including meetings and workshops. She will also contribute to the foundation’s committee structure and philanthropy initiatives, while assisting the public with inquiries related to CFCC operations. Her financial expertise will be put to use as she transitions into managing CFCC’s customer relations management database.

Slaughterback expressed enthusiasm about her future with CFCC and her commitment to advancing the foundation’s mission of fostering lasting generosity in Crawford County. Community members can contact her at (812) 365-2900 or visit her at CFCC’s office located at 4030 E. Goodman Ridge Road, Marengo, IN 47140, on weekdays except Wednesdays.