Representative Mark Messmer (R-IN) has recently announced the introduction of the Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act (H.R. 2270). This legislation makes it easier for employers to provide childcare and dependent care assistance to their workers by removing unnecessary regulations that prohibit them from doing so.

With hundreds of thousands of seniors and small children who call Indiana’s 8th Congressional District home, Rep. Messmer is attempting to ensure that businesses wishing to provide critical care services to their employees can do so.

The Empowering Employer Child and Elder Care Solutions Act will:

Reduce the cost and regulatory burden for employers seeking to offer child or dependent care assistance

Align the treatment of these pro-family benefits with other employer-provided benefits

Expand access to care for working families without mandates or new federal spending

To learn more about the bill, visit: congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/2270.