Mary Margaret Dooley, 86, of Birdseye, passed away Friday, March 28th, at her home. Mary Margaret was born on April 2, 1938, in Kyana to Thomas and Dessie (Jackson) Nelson. She was united in marriage to Richard E. Dooley Sr. on October 27, 1956, in Shelbyville, Indiana. Richard preceded her in death on October 8, 2010.

Mary Margaret retired as a mail carrier after 15 years. She also worked with her husband in car sales and wrecker service as a secretary. Mary Margaret enjoyed quilting in the winter, mowing, and cutting firewood. Everyone who knew Mary Margaret knew she was a hardworking, kind, and gentle soul.

Surviving are eight children, Richard E. (Susie) Dooley Jr. of Birdseye, Doyle “Jack” (Kathy) Dooley of Birdseye, Doug Dooley of Birdseye, Greg Dooley (Heather Welp) of Birdseye, Larry Dooley of Grantsburg, IN., Donna (Sandy) Sandefer of Longview, TX., Deidra (Mark “Sparky” Johannemann of Birdseye, and Darla (Earl) Rickenbaugh of Birdseye; twenty-six grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Mary A. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Nelson.

Funeral services for Mary Margaret will be held on Tuesday, April 1st, at 10:00 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Rev. Albert Madden will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM and continuing on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enlow Cemetery in Perry County.