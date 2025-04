In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kathy Bachman, of the Dubois County Museum, to discuss the 2nd Annual Photo Contest, and other upcoming events such as the Jasper Area Coin Club Coin Show, Trivia Night, Teddy Bear Tea, and even some Jasper Strassenfest festivities!

Be sure to keep up to date on all things Dubois County Museum by following their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063686257699

https://youtu.be/giWAiX7_vBQ