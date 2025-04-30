Spring Mill State Park is celebrating the reopening of it iconic gristmill on May 3-4 in the park’s Pioneer Village, celebrating Indiana State Parks’ annual Welcome Weekend.

The gristmill recently opened after a year-long renovation project using wood salvaged from the damage caused by the 2023 tornado at McCormick’s Creek State Creek. You can start your visit by checking out the new informational sign about the repair.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the gristmill will grind corn into cornmeal on the hour. Cornmeal can be purchased in the Village Mercantile.

The daily gate fee of $7 for in-state vehicles or $9 for out-of-state vehicles will be charged on Saturday. On Sunday, that fee is waived in recognition of the second day of Welcome Weekend and the opening day of Visit Indiana Week.

A lineup of interpretive programs will be offered both days in the Pioneer Village as long as supplies last.



Saturday’s Schedule:

• 10:30 a.m.: Weave a coaster at Weaver’s Cabin.

• 11:30 a.m.: Make a small corn husk doll at the upper residence.

• 1 p.m.: After the gristmill runs, get a cornmeal cookie and pick up a recipe.

• 1:30 p.m.: Near the gristmill, pick up a reopening commemorative ornament (one per family or group).

• 2:30 p.m.: Make a small possible bag at the leather shop.

• 3:30 p.m.: Make a bracelet at the upper residence porch.

• 4:30 p.m.: Gristmill and mercantile close.

Sunday’s Schedule:

• 11:30 a.m.: Make your own beaded ear of corn at the leather shop.

• 1:30 p.m.: Pick up paper dolls at the gristmill to take home.

• 2:30 p.m.: Spinning demonstration at upper residence.

• 3:30 p.m.: Pick up a cord bracelet kit to take home at the upper residence porch.

• 4:30 p.m.: Gristmill and mercantile close.

Spring Mill State Park (on.IN.gov/springmillsp) is at 3333 State Road 60 East, Mitchell, 47446.