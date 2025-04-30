The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has updated its 1974 Master Plan for Patoka Lake located in Dubois, Indiana.

A Master Plan is the document that conceptually establishes and guides the orderly development, administration, maintenance, preservation, enhancement, and management of all natural, cultural, and recreational resources of a USACE water resource project.

The final draft Master Plan and Environmental Assessment for Patoka Lake is available for public review at: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll7/id/27795

To learn more about the Master plan, visit

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Missions/Projects/Article/3717198/patoka-lake-master-plan-update

Comments and questions can be submitted by email to Patoka.MasterPlan@usace.army.mil. The public comment period will be open until June 1, 2025.

For more information, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public Affairs Office at (502) 315-6766.