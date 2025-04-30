Latest News

Jasper High School’s own student-run station, 91.7 The Curve, is teaming up with Community C.H.E.W. for the annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive on High School Radio Day. The event takes place Wednesday, April 30th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside Jasper High School.

The community is invited to drop off non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need. For those short on time, monetary donations are also accepted and will go directly to support C.H.E.W.’s summer meal efforts—helping provide food to students when schools are closed and meals aren’t readily available.

Make this year’s High School Radio Day one to remember by stopping by JHS and helping fill the bus for a cause that feeds the future.

On By Joey Rehl

