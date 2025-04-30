Latest News

The Jasper Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K9 Ares, who passed away after more than nine years of dedicated service alongside his handler, Sgt. Adam Bower (Ret.). Ares was more than just a police dog—he was considered family by those who worked closely with him.

Known for his loyalty, bravery, and strong bond with Sgt. Bower, Ares played a vital role in the department’s K9 unit and made a lasting impact on the officers and community he served.

The department extended its condolences to Sgt. Bower and all who had the honor of working with Ares.

By Joey Rehl

