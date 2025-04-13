Latest News

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced that while there have been multiple reopenings, multiple roads are still closed to traffic due to flooding.

As of Friday, April 11th, 2025, at 3:46 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South – River Bottoms
  • County Road 650 West – South of 100 South
  • County Road 620 West – South of County Road 50 North
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Portersville Road West – East of County Road 500 West
  • Portersville Road West – Between 500 West and 600 West
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
  • Old Huntingburg Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
On By Celia Neukam

