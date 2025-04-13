Latest News

The Zeta Mu Chapter of Psi Iota Xi will host their 2nd annual Jasper Schnitzeljagd on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, during Old Jasper Day.

The Schnitzeljagd is a city-wide scavenger hunt for teams of 4, where clues lead them to specific places throughout Jasper and the surrounding area to take a photo of themselves at the location. Each team will need to have their own transportation and a phone with a camera to participate.

The scavenger hunt will take place from 1 to 3 PM, with registration from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Teams can also preregister at https://bit.ly/JasperSchnitzeljagd.

The registration costs $50 per team, and all proceeds go to support many local causes. These include the free Summer Language & Literacy camp for ages 4-9, the Jasper Arts, the Senior Art Award, the annual Suzanne J Kress Memorial Scholarship, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Dubois County, and more.

By Celia Neukam

