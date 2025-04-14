A devastating house fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 13, in the 100 block of East 13th Street near Main Street in Jasper. Emergency crews from the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department responded swiftly, battling intense flames for more than three hours. Despite their efforts, the structure was declared a total loss.

The street was closed for an extended period as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and secure the area. Fortunately, all members of the household escaped without serious injury. However, the family lost everything in the fire, including their home, belongings, and a sense of stability.

Adding to the difficulty of their situation, the family reportedly did not have active homeowners insurance due to a previous cancellation related to storm damage on the roof. Compounding matters, one family member is currently undergoing cancer treatment, while another has a serious heart condition, having previously undergone open-heart surgery.

The community has quickly come together in support. A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the family begin to rebuild their lives. As of Monday, the fundraiser has raised nearly $2,000, and donations are still coming in.

Those wishing to offer support can donate by visiting the GoFundMe campaign.



Local authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire. More information will be shared as it becomes available.