Eileen M. Nowak, age 82, of Vincennes, Indiana, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the home of her sister.

Eileen was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 7, 1943, to Simon and Virlee (Metzger) Stemle. She married David Nowak, and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2020.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School, and then earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University.

She worked at the South Bend Tribune and several jobs in retail clothing, and then retired at the South Bend County Purdue Extension Office.

She had attended St. Jude’s Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana.

She enjoyed clothing, fashion, and cooking, and was very kind-hearted.

Surviving are a son, Neal Nowak, South Bend, IN, one sister, Miriam (Stemle) Boyd, Vincennes, IN, and one niece, Michelle Nowak.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son, Aaron Nowak.

A prayer service for Eileen M. Nowak will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. prayer service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

