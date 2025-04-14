Farmers across Dubois County are heading back into the fields for the spring planting season, which means drivers can expect to see more slow-moving farm equipment on local roads. Motorists are reminded to watch for the bright orange triangular signs on the backs of tractors and other machinery. These slow-moving vehicle emblems indicate the equipment is traveling at 25 miles per hour or less.

Farm machinery is often wide and may take up much of the roadway. Drivers are urged to slow down, remain patient, and give farm vehicles ample space. Most farmers will pull over at the first safe opportunity to allow traffic to pass, but drivers should always confirm that the equipment is yielding rather than making a left turn.

To stay safe, drivers should:

Reduce speed when approaching farm equipment.



Maintain a safe following distance.



Only pass on straight stretches with clear visibility.



Stay alert for additional equipment or hidden field entrances.



Avoid distractions and pay attention to turn signals or hand gestures from the operator.



Farmers also play a role in roadway safety by ensuring their equipment is equipped with proper lights and reflectors and by following all traffic laws.

As planting season ramps up, drivers are reminded that farmers on the roads are simply doing their jobs. Patience and caution can go a long way in preventing accidents and supporting one of Indiana’s most vital industries.