Recent heavy rainfall has significantly raised water levels at Patoka Lake, prompting park officials to issue an advisory for weekend boaters. The watershed received approximately 9 to 10 inches of rain in the past week or two, causing the reservoir’s water level to rise substantially.

As of Friday morning, the lake level measured 543.2 feet, which is 7.2 feet above the typical summer pool water level of 536.0 feet. The elevated water levels have impacted boat ramps and courtesy docks throughout the recreation area.

Park officials confirmed that all of Patoka Lake’s boat ramps remained available for use through the weekend. However, they cautioned visitors that some areas of riprap rock may be submerged due to the high water, advising boaters to carefully assess launch locations before proceeding.

A dedicated team of park employees worked throughout the week to adjust courtesy docks to accommodate the higher water levels. By the end of business day Friday, they had successfully adjusted the courtesy docks at Newton-Stewart Ramp, South Ramp, Osborne Ramp, Painter Creek Ramp, South Lick Fork Ramp, and Lick Fork Ramp.

Two locations—Jackson Ramp and Little Patoka Ramp—had not yet had their courtesy docks adjusted at the time of the announcement.

Patoka Lake, a popular recreation destination in southern Indiana, serves as both a flood control reservoir and an important regional recreation area for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts.

Be sure to visit the Patoka Lake Facebook page for more information.