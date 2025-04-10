​Attorney General Todd Rokita, alongside the 51-member bipartisan Anti-Robocall Multistate Litigation Task Force, has issued warning letters to nine voice service providers suspected of facilitating illegal robocall traffic. These companies are believed to be violating state and federal laws by allowing unlawful robocalls to traverse their networks.​

The targeted providers include Global Net Holdings, All Access Telecom, Lingo Telecom, NGL Communications, Range, RSCom Ltd., Telcast Network, ThinQ Technologies (Commio), and Telcentris (Voxox). Investigations revealed that these companies received numerous traceback notices for transmitting suspicious robocalls involving scams such as government and financial impersonations, fraudulent Amazon charges, credit card interest rate reductions, Medicare scams, and utility disconnect threats.​

For instance, Global Net Holdings reportedly received at least 153 traceback notices related to various scams, including government impersonations and utility disconnect threats. Similarly, All Access Telecom was identified with over 356 traceback notices since late 2023 for calls involving political impersonations and credit card scams.​

This initiative is part of Attorney General Rokita’s ongoing efforts to combat robocalls, which have previously resulted in lawsuits, settlements, and penalties amounting to millions of dollars against companies that facilitate illegal call traffic. The current action focuses on voice service providers suspected of knowingly routing scam calls.​

In addition to issuing these warnings, the task force has shared its concerns with federal law enforcement partners, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The letters caution that continued transmission of illegal robocalls may lead to further legal actions against these companies and their owners.​

Attorney General Rokita’s leadership in the Anti-Robocall Task Force has positioned Indiana at the forefront of national efforts to combat robocalls. The office continues to collaborate with federal partners, including the Federal Trade Commission and the FCC, to trace and eliminate illegal call networks.